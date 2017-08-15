Paramedic shortage prompts Ivy Tech campus partnership

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In Indiana, there is a statewide shortage of paramedics, including in the Lafayette area.

That’s why Ivy Tech Community College is making it easier for people to get training in Tippecanoe County. Ivy Tech Lafayette is partnering with with Ivy Tech Kokomo’s accredited Paramedic Science program. Students can take classes in Lafayette and travel to Kokomo twice a week for hands-on training. Program Chairperson Mark Fair said the reason for the shortage comes down to the stress of the job coupled with low pay.

He’s looking for people who have passion for the job.

“We get to help other people when they’re in need. We are adrenaline junkies, as we call ourselves. We love the excitement of the emergency and that’s where we get our thrill — helping other people,” Fair said.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences Connie Morgan said Ivy Tech’s purpose is educating the workforce across the state.

“We’re enthused about joining in a partnership with the Lafayette campus to offer our accredited program. That’s what Ivy Tech is here for. It’s here to serve students, employers and community needs,” Morgan said.

If you are interested in enrolling in Ivy Tech’s Paramedic Science program, click here.