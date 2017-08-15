Prepping your car for back to school

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Many students in central Indiana have already started back to school. That means the school checklist has been completed but students should also think about a car safety checklist when hitting the road to go back to school.

When it comes to tires, the tread should be checked to make sure the tires are not over worn and that there is a proper amount of air in the tires. The recommended tire pressure for the car can be found on a sticker in the door jam or in the owner’s manual. It is a good idea to keep a tire pressure gauge in the car.

Oil in your car should be changed about every 5,000 miles.

When traveling, drivers should keep a roadside emergency kit in their car. That kit should contain things like a first-aid kit, jumper cables, tire gauge, flashlight, and snacks.