Rolls-Royce facility evacuated following complaints of waste water into air system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are on scene after employers complained of illness after the possibility of waste water got into the air system.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 5300 block of Decatur Boulevard in a building that houses both Rolls-Royce and CloudBlue Technologies.

Seven people reportedly complained of illness after fumes from a tanker behind the building entered the HVAC system. Three ambulances were called on scene. All but one of the affected refused treatment at the scene.

Rolls-Royce and CloudBlue buildings were both evacuated.

The tanker will be taken off site and disposed of.

The incident is under investigation.