INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly made a stop by the Indiana State Fair Tuesday morning.

Donnelly held a farm bill listening session.

The session was an effort to hear what the priorities are for farmers and producers ahead of the upcoming farm bill. Senator Donnelly is part of the agriculture committee.

In 2014, Donnelly he successfully pushed several measures that were signed into law as part of a bipartisan Farm Bill.