Teen arrested in connection to the shooting of his sister

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An 18-year-old has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting of his sister.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,on Aug. 13, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of East 25th Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, Kesean Reeves, 24, was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower leg. Reeves was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

During the course of their investigation, information led officers to believe JaQuan Forte, Reeves’ brother, was the suspected shooter. Officers think Forte and his mother were arguing about being out too late, when the verbal altercation turned physical, at some point.

However, in an attempt to prevent injury, police say the victim tased Forte and that’s when Forte displayed the weapon, shooting his sister in the leg.

Fort then fled the scene and was later apprehended by officers on Monday.

Fort faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, domestic batter and battery by means of a deadly weapon.