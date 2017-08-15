Tiger Woods had pain, anxiety, sleep drugs in system during arrest

WFLA Staff Reports Published:
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The toxicology report has been released from Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest in May.

The report, released Monday, reveals the golfer had taken hydrocodone and hydrophone, which are two opioid pain medication, alprazolam, for anxiety and panic disorders, zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia, and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Woods pleaded guilty last week to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program.

It is not known is Woods had prescriptions for all of the medications.

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV