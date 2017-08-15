Wedding dress trends for curvy brides

For curvy brides-to-be, shopping for a wedding dress can be a daunting task, as many bridal stores don’t carry sample gowns in their size. Indy’s family-owned Brides by Young carries sample size gowns ranging from 14-34 in over 200 different wedding dress styles to ensure curvy brides experience the joys of finding their dream dress!

Lauren Pfaff, Brides by Young, explains more:

Brides by Young is a specialty, body-loving bridal salon, BUT more importantly, they cater to women of all shapes! Established as A CURVE FRIENDLY boutique because all women don’t fall under one body type – recently expanding to cater to women Petite to Plus!

Brides by Young was born from the idea that every woman, regardless of her shape or size, should experience the joys of finding her dream wedding dress

Brides by Young offers dresses by the top wedding gown designers

The team at Brides by Young hand selects and personally styles each dress to ensure the most gorgeous gowns and wedding day looks for their brides. Beauty, style, and comfort.

Women have curves in different places. Brides by Young focuses on the fit, flattering styling, and comfort of the dress. No matter what dress size a bride-to-be is, the goal is to make sure she feels beautiful in her wedding gown.

Brides by Young has something beautiful for every bride at every price point. Prices start at $500 and go up from there.

Your dream dress should be one that creates your desired look and best flatters your figure!

Brides by Young mostly does special order gowns, but they also have an amazing selection of quick delivery and off the rack styles available. Not to mention a special collection of short and tea length gowns!

It is important for brides-to-be to allow enough time to shop for a gown. We recommend brides order their gowns at least 8 – 12 months prior to their wedding to allow for production, delivery, and then time to do their alterations.

To learn more, visit:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bridesbyyoung/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BridesbyYoungIndianapolis

Brides by Young

5252 E. 82nd Street, Suite 202

Indianapolis

www.bridesbyyoung.com

Open 7 Days a Week!

Monday – Friday 10:30 AM-7 PM

Saturday 10 AM-6 PM

Sunday 12 PM-5 PM