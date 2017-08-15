Wedding dress trends for curvy brides

For curvy brides-to-be, shopping for a wedding dress can be a daunting task, as many bridal stores don’t carry sample gowns in their size. Indy’s family-owned Brides by Young carries sample size gowns ranging from 14-34 in over 200 different wedding dress styles to ensure curvy brides experience the joys of finding their dream dress!
Lauren Pfaff, Brides by Young, explains more:
- Brides by Young is a specialty, body-loving bridal salon, BUT more importantly, they cater to women of all shapes! Established as A CURVE FRIENDLY boutique because all women don’t fall under one body type – recently expanding to cater to women Petite to Plus!
- Brides by Young was born from the idea that every woman, regardless of her shape or size, should experience the joys of finding her dream wedding dress
- Brides by Young offers dresses by the top wedding gown designers
- The team at Brides by Young hand selects and personally styles each dress to ensure the most gorgeous gowns and wedding day looks for their brides. Beauty, style, and comfort.
- Women have curves in different places. Brides by Young focuses on the fit, flattering styling, and comfort of the dress. No matter what dress size a bride-to-be is, the goal is to make sure she feels beautiful in her wedding gown.
- Brides by Young has something beautiful for every bride at every price point. Prices start at $500 and go up from there.
- Your dream dress should be one that creates your desired look and best flatters your figure!
- Brides by Young mostly does special order gowns, but they also have an amazing selection of quick delivery and off the rack styles available. Not to mention a special collection of short and tea length gowns!
- It is important for brides-to-be to allow enough time to shop for a gown. We recommend brides order their gowns at least 8 – 12 months prior to their wedding to allow for production, delivery, and then time to do their alterations.
To learn more, visit:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bridesbyyoung/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BridesbyYoungIndianapolis
Brides by Young
5252 E. 82nd Street, Suite 202
Indianapolis
Open 7 Days a Week!
Monday – Friday 10:30 AM-7 PM
Saturday 10 AM-6 PM
Sunday 12 PM-5 PM