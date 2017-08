INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are responding after a woman was struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop Tuesday morning on the city’s north side.

The woman is in critical condition.

It happened in the 7900 block of North Michigan Road just before 11:30 a.m.

The bus shelter was completely demolished in the crash.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

WISH-TV has a crew headed to the scene.