Woman shot on north side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s north side Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of Camwood Court just after 11:30 p.m.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered a 19-year-old female who had been shot multiple times. Officers then used tourniquets on both of her legs.

She was transported to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says that while the victim was awake and alert at the scene, she was not cooperative with officers and at this time, no suspect information is available. However, it is believed the shooting was not random and that the victim was targeted.

The shooting remains under investigation.