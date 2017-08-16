Suspect, kids in connection to Brownsburg Amber Alert in custody

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A man accused of shooting two people in Brownsburg is now in custody.

Officials were seeking the whereabouts of 25-year-old Cristhian Garcia who was wanted in connection to the shooting of two people at a HomeGoods Distribution Center on 850 E. Northfield Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. It is believed that Carcia knew both victims; with one woman now left in critical condition following the shooting.

Following the shooting, there was an hours long SWAT standoff in Indianapolis related to the possible suspect in a Brownsburg double shooting. Upon entry to the home, SWAT officials were not able to locate anyone inside the home.

An Amber Alert was later issued Wednesday after three children were believed to be in danger in the company of Garcia.

The children were located safely and are in custody.