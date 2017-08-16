Boy arrested following attempted armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is in custody following the attempt of an armed robbery of a business Saturday.

It happened after police were called to the 2900 block of Clifton Street following reports that a young man had entered the store and was asking about candy when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at an employee. The employee then ran out of the store.

The suspect then left the store, but was followed by two witnesses in an alleyway.

Detectives later located the suspect and was identified by the suspects.

The identity of the boy has not been made available since he is a juvenile.