Charity event WAMMfest focuses on Wine, Art, Music, and Microbrews

WAMMfest! Yes, it’s fun to say, but it’s even more fun to attend!

In our kitchen today, we learn all we need to know about WAMMfest, where 60 artists will feature their artwork, including pottery, glasswork, jewelry and more AND you can sample wine, music and microbrews!

Charity event WAMMfest returns on Saturday for the ninth year at Craig Park in Greenwood. The festival focuses on W – wine, A – art, M – music and M – microbrews. Organized by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, all net proceeds are used to support community organizations.

WAMMfest

Saturday, Craig Park, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Gates are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7,000 attendees are expected. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate and children 6 and under are free. To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit WAMMfest.com. The Sertoma club of Greenwood organizes the annual fundraiser and all net proceeds are used to support community organizations.

About WAMMfest

WAMMfest is organized by the volunteers from Sertoma Club of Greenwood and presented by Ray Skillman Automotive Group and Johnson Memorial Health. WAMM stands for the four features of the event – Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew. Attendees can savor fragrant varieties of Indiana wine, shop the juried art fair of more than 60 artists, enjoy live music and entertainment, and taste award-winning Indiana crafted microbrew. Food vendors feature a wide variety of festival favorites and full-service restaurant-quality cuisine. Visit WAMMfest.com for more information.

About Sertoma Club of Greenwood

Sertoma Club of Greenwood, a charitable service club, donates festival proceeds to community nonprofit organizations working to advance public safety, education, youth services, volunteer service, and the arts. For more information, visit sertomaclubofgreenwood.com/.

To learn more, visit www.wammfest.com.

