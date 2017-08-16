Event offers opportunity for people with active arrest warrants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you have an outstanding warrant out for your arrest on a low-level criminal charge, an event beginning Thursday may be an opportunity to surrender and have your case reviewed.

That’s from organizers of Operation Safe Surrender. The event will be Thursday through Saturday at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, 5640 E. 38th St.

“Judges, Public Defenders and Prosecutors from Marion County will be present to review outstanding warrants and potentially resolve the warrants onsite,” said a news release from the Rev. Stephen J. Clay, who is a City-Council councilor. “Individuals who turn themselves in may avoid being arrested and detained on their outstanding warrant, if appropriate, and have a new court date set for their pending criminal case.”

The event will review cases including misdemeanors, Level 6 and Level D felonies, and child support warrants out of both Marion Circuit and Superior courts. Community Corrections and probation warrants may also be addressed.

No weapons or children will be allowed at the event, organizers said.

“Active warrant information may be found on Indiana’s public court information website at mycase.in.gov,” the release said. “Active warrants are indicated by a ‘W’ in the case information listing. Questions regarding an individual’s warrant status may also be directed to the Marion County Public Defender Agency at (317) 327-3982.”

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church.

Leaders of the Operation Safe Surrender partnership include Clay, senior pastor of Messiah Baptist; the Rev. David W. Greene Sr., senior pastor of Purpose of Life Ministries and president of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis. Other participants will include local churches, Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, local minister alliances, the mayor’s office, the courts, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the County Sheriff’s Office, the County Prosecutor’s Office, the County Public Defender Agency, the Superior Court’s Probation Department, County Community Corrections and Radio One Indianapolis.

Additional services will be available from community partners, including the County Public Health Department.