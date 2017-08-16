Getting close up with agriculture at the Livestock Nursery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are only a few days left to check out the 2017 Indiana State Fair. One of the exhibits that has gotten a lot of attention is the Livestock Nursery.

That exhibit is set up so fair goers can get up close and personal with dairy cows while they learn more about agriculture and where their food comes from.

Throughout the course of the fair, multiple baby calves have been born at the exhibit. The newest calf was born at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To learn more about the Livestock Nursery, click here.