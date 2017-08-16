Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition trains groups from across state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition’s crime and violence reduction model is being picked up by organizations across the state.

Groups from Kokomo, Muncie and Gary were in Indianapolis on Wednesday. They worked with the Ten Point Coalition to learn the street engagement method.

“You have to learn what the do’s and don’ts are because this is very dangerous work that they are going to be doing,” said the Rev. Charles Harrison with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

He hosted a short training session at Barnes United Methodist Church, then invited the visiting groups to walk the streets with them and see the coalition in action.

“There is something different when you are in the midst of it and you are actually able to experience it, feel it, touch it, be a part of it. It gives you a completely different sense of awareness and really an understanding of what is really going on,” said Joy Holliday, program manager of Gary for Life.

Holliday and Gary’s police chief both made the trip to Indianapolis. They said this type of training is what will help them replicate the Ten Point Coalition’s success.

“To actually be able to be with the community and see exactly how they are reaching the community and how the community is giving back,” said Chief Larry Mckinley of Gary police.

This training comes about a week after the Indiana attorney general announced $500,000 would be set aside to help replicate the Ten Point model in other areas throughout the state.

The goal is to engage people in violent neighborhoods and stop crime before it happens. Harrison said engagement is key, but it has to be done the right way.

“We want to make sure that when they go out in Gary they are going to be effective and they are going to be safe too because that’s really important,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition got its start in a similar way. They traveled to Boston back in 1999 to observe work being done there. He says they brought that model back to Indiana and have been using it ever since.