IndyFringe Festival hosts preview night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyFringe Festival held a preview night for its annual event Wednesday at the Athenaeum.

IndyFringe takes place in the Massachusetts Avenue Arts and Cultural District. The idea is to keep admission costs down. Admission is $5 at the door or online, allowing audiences to experience arts and artists that they might never get an opportunity to see. This year, 74 acts are doing 400 shows on eight stages along Mass Ave.

“I think it’s really great to have IndyFringe and things like this,” musician Jason Andrew Brown said. “I’m seeing a lot more interest in things that are happening locally. Indianapolis is becoming a place, a destination for food certainly. For theater. And for music. And it’s an exciting time to live here and be a part of it.”

Along with plenty of homegrown talent, performance artists are coming to Indy from as far away as Canada, as well as from more than a dozen U.S. cities including L.A., Boston, New York City and Atlanta.

IndyFringe opens Thursday and runs through August 27th.