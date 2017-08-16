Man sentenced to 8 years for robbery of 74-year-old, theft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to the robbery of a 74-year-old woman.

He also received an additional two years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2016 theft charge.

Police said Jeremy Clark broke into a home in the 9200 block of Camby Road on April 19. Once in the house, Clark was accused of pushing the woman to the ground as they fought and he eventually tied her hands. He stole her debit card, credit cards and some cash, then drove off in her car, police said. The victim told police she had to chew through the binding before calling for help.

Her vehicle was recovered in a parking lot in the 5800 block of West 10th Street.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery resulting in bodily injury. Two other charges — criminal confinement with bodily injury and auto theft — were dismissed. Clark was 34 when arrested in April.

The theft conviction was in relation to a charge filed in an unrelated 2016 case.

NOTE: This story was corrected to update the sentence and information on the 2016 case.