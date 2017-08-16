Man sentenced to 75 years for murder of delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder of a food-delivery driver in 2015.

The victim was Mark Miller, 27. He was shot Nov. 3, 2015, while delivering a China King order just before 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Tradewinds Drive, near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s east side.

Peter Hutchings Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years for murder with an additional 20 years for being a habitual offender, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Witnesses at the scene gave detectives a detailed description of Hutchings, the release said.

“After further investigation, detectives determined the cell phone number used to call in the food delivery order was the same cell phone located in Hutchings possession,” the release said.

A woman described initially by investigators as Hutchings’ girlfriend, Terri Williams, was also charged in the crime. In September, Williams agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a handgun without a license for her involvement. Williams was 17 at the time of the murder and was charged as an adult. Her sentencing hearing has been set for 11 a.m. Sept. 27.