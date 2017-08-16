Motorcyclist in accident near U.S. 31 roundabout dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — A Flat Rock motorcyclist seriously injured in an accident near the U.S. 31 roundabout has died.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies said J. Mike Diewert, 54, Flat Rock, was found unconscious after a motorcycle accident on east County Road 400S west of the U.S. 31 roundabout at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Andrew Whipker said the preliminary investigation shows Diewert was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east at a low rate of speed when his motorcycle collided with a 2016 Honda CRV attempting to pass him. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

However, Diewert — who was not wearing a helmet — was flown by Lifeline helicopter to Indianapolis after being treated at the scene by Elizabethtown firefighters Tuesday night, deputies said.