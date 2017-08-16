Perry Township adjusts some school start, end times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township Schools is adjusting start and end times for some schools beginning Monday.

A news release from the district said parents have been notified because the adjustments are likely to affect bus schedules.

“Every year, it takes a few weeks to fine-tune our transportation plan as we make adjustments based on the needs of each route,” the release said. “This year, several factors contributed to our need to adjust a greater number of routes.”

Perry Township began the school year July 27.

“We worked to find solutions that did not involve changes to the start times,” said the release from Keesha Hughes, the district’s marketing and communications director.

The changes affect students on schedules in tiers 1 and 2, but not Tier 3.

Tier 1 for Perry Meridian and Southport High Schools will start school at 7:05 a.m. each weekday and end at 1:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 1:25 p.m. Friday.

Tier 2 affects students in the Perry Meridian and Southport sixth-grade academies, the Perry Meridian and Southport middle schools, the Abraham Lincoln, Rosa Parks and Glenns Valley elementaries and the Rosa Parks Kindergarten Academy. Tier 2 will start school at 8 a.m. each weekday and end at 2:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 2:20 p.m. Friday.