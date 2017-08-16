Police searching for possibly armed suspects who fled crash scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for two people who witnesses say were carrying guns as they ran away from a crash.

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Moller Road and Dunk Drive.

Upon finding the suspected vehicle, police say the vehicle took off, eventually crashing into another car.

Following the crash, two suspects from the suspicious vehicle, who witnesses tell police were armed, fled the scene on foot.

Police did set up a perimeter and conducted a search of the area.

The driver of the vehicle the suspects ran into was transported to Sindey & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.