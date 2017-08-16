Tanker, 7 cars derail on Norfolk Southern line in Royerton

ROYERTON, Ind. (WISH) — Norfolk Southern reports seven rail cars derailed Tuesday while traveling northeast of Muncie.

Jonathan Glass, a public relations manger for Norfolk Southern Corp., said the general merchandise train consisted of two locomotives and 94 rail cars. The seven cars derailed at about 12:30 p.m. near Old State Road 3 and Riggin Road.

“One of the derailed cars was a tank car that contained ethanol, which is regulated as a hazardous material. None of the ethanol has leaked from the car,” Glass said in an email to 24-Hour News 8.

There were no injuries, and there is no imminent safety risk to the public, Glass said.

Norfolk Southern has hazardous-materials and environmental experts en route to the derailment, as well as a contractor that will re-rail the cars, the email said.

The train was en route to Macon, Georgia.