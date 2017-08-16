Three search warrants end in 11 arrests by Shelby County Drug Task Force

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Three search warrants executed by the Shelby County Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 11 people.

The search warrants were executed over four days from August 11 to August 15.

Investigators found meth, marijuana, syringes, paraphernalia, scales, cash and guns.

A warrant executed in the 1100 block of Brandywine Court in Shelbyville resulted in the arrests of:

James Atwood, 31, Shelbyville, for visiting a common nuisance

Lois Crouch, 56, Shelbyville, for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia

Rashod Akers, 29, Phoenix (Arizona), for visiting a common nuisance, outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Jennifer Chaney, 24, Shelbyville, for visiting a common nuisance

A warrant executed in the 5200 block of South Columbus Road Shelbyville resulted in the arrests of:

Troy Thaldorf, 44, Shelbyville, for dealing methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, dumping a controlled substance waste, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug lab precursors

Debra Walton, 53, Shelbyville, for dealing methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, dumping a controlled substance waste, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug lab precursors

A warrant executed in the 10000 block of South 50 East Flat Rock resulted in the arrests of:

Heath Willey, 43, Flat Rock, for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, auto theft, possession of marijuana

TJ Johnson, 29, Flat Rock, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, auto theft, counterfeiting: forgery

Shannon Nealy, 41, Morgantown, for possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe

Alicia Euell, 33, Shelbyville, maintaining a common nuisance

Joshua Beikman, 37, Shelbyville, for maintaining a common nuisance