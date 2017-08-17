53-year-old man arrested after neighbor stabbed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of his neighbor, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police officers responded just before 3 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of North Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person stabbed. The area is east of downtown Indianapolis.

Officers found the victim, who stated he and his neighbor, William Randolph, 53, were having a disagreement over an earlier incident. Randolph chased the victim and pulled out a knife, cutting the victim on his neck, face and arms, police said.

Aggravated assault detectives were called and continued the investigation. Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis EMS evaluated the victim, but a news release from police did not contain the victim’s condition. No other information on the victim was in the release.

The victim identified Randolph, and detectives arrested him, the release said. The investigation was referred to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.