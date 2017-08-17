Court docs provide new details about Brownsburg shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are now charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting injured a woman and killed her co-worker in Brownsburg.

It happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the HomeGoods Distribution Center.

Charging documents filed in Hendricks County Thursday morning are providing new details about the arrests, shooting and possible motive.

Documents show U.S. Marshals saw 25-year-old Cristhian Garcia and his friend, Julio Bonilla, get picked up by a teenage driver on the west side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Police pulled them over about 10 minutes later near Meridian and Michigan streets.

Investigators said they found the murder weapon in the basement of a home near Bertha Street and Warman Avenue. The gun was found in the basement of Garcia’s relative’s home.

According to court documents, investigators initially served a warrant at the home where Garcia and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Alicia Canise, lived with their three children.

24-Hour News 8 learned from court documents that Canise had wanted to leave Garcia.

The couple had been fighting and arguing before Canise had to leave for work at the HomeGoods Distribution Center on Tuesday.

Canise told investigators her co-worker, identified as 25-year-old Jesus Huesca, picked up Canise and gave her a ride to work. The two made it to work Tuesday night when, documents show, Garcia confronted them in the parking lot.

One witness told police they heard Garcia yelling at the two, saying, “You are not going to make a fool of me,” before shooting them. Another witness said they heard Canise yelling, “No, Cristhian, No.”

Documents show after the shooting, Garcia got into a car driven by Julio Bonilla, who also faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where Huesca later died from his injuries.

The shooting in Brownsburg also prompted an Amber Alert for Garcia and Canise’s three children, aged 2, 5 and 8.

24-Hour News 8 learned Garcia called a relative before the shooting to have them pick the kids up. The relative agreed and put the kids to bed.

Documents show the relative told investigators Garcia showed up later that night saying he did something bad. 24-Hour News 8 learned Garcia is also believed to be an associate of the MS-13 gang in Honduras.

The MS-13 gang has connections to central Indiana and was the subject of a bust in Ohio earlier this week.

Garcia also told investigators he was heading to his attorney’s office Wednesday when police pulled them over.

A pretrial hearing for Garcia and Bonilla is scheduled for October.