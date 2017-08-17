Community overwhelming responds to mom’s request for birthday parade for her son

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Matthew Robinette always has a smile on his face. He’s had it since he was a little boy.

“Same smile, see, same smile, all the way since he was little,” said his mom, Kim Robinette, as she pointed to pictures of him.

That smile always on his face even when doctors told his mom this about his brain issues, autism and cerebral palsy: “We had a doctor tell us that he wasn’t going to amount to anything,” said Robinette,” What they underestimated was the power of love.”

It’s that love that left him with a cake filled face on one birthday, hugged by his grandma on another. And it was love that led his mom to ask her friends to help her with his 21st birthday.

“He can’t really go out and party so we thought let’s just bring the party to him,” said Robinette.

She posted on Facebook requesting as many friends as possible to drive by their Anderson home on Saturday and honk their horn to wish Matthew a happy birthday, giving him his own parade.

“And then it exploded,” she said.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times and Robinette has received hundreds of messages from people, including from Travis Sparks.

“We heard about Matthew and thought let’s get everybody together,” he said.

He’s part of a motorcycle group that helps families of bikers who have died and he reached out to his contacts.

“Alexandria’s supposed to be bringing their marching band and they’re going to come up the road, stop turn and play happy birthday to Matthew on Saturday expecting monster trucks, four wheelers, mowers come down the street and I would expect 150 to 200 bikers as well,” Sparks said.

“To see this kid who can’t talk, can’t even walk bring so much love and compassion, it’s amazing to me, it’s just amazing,” said Robinette.

A mom and a community’s love help to keep that smile on Matthew’s face.

Those wanting to join in the parade are asked to meet at the old Forest Hills Elementary in Anderson. The address is 1600 Hillcrest Avenue. Staging is 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. and they will roll out at 2 p.m. to get Matthew’s parade started. It will go by his house located at 1725 Kingsley Drive in Anderson.