Daredevil Brewing hosts annual summer festival

Hops, flip flops and a good time. That’s all you need!

Today on Indy Style, Shane Peason, Owner, Daredevil Brewing Co, tells us about the annual Daredevil Hops & Flip Flops Festival, taking place on Saturday, August 19th.

The annual event is a celebration of summer and includes a family friendly 5k fun run and walk at 9 am, followed by a craft beer festival from 1 to 5 pm taking place at Daredevil Brewing Co on Main Street in the Speedway neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Daredevil Brewing Co is an independent production brewery & taproom located in the Speedway neighborhood of Indianapolis. People can enjoy beers at the taproom and across Indiana on draft and in cans.

To learn more, visit:

daredevilbeer.com/hopsfest

daredevilbeer.com