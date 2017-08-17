Football players stop attempted carjacker, ‘hold’ him until police arrive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a man accused of trying to carjack three football players.

Police arrested 20-year-old Angelo Martinez last week.

They say Martinez stopped the group as they were leaving football practice at Loma Linda Community Center and asked for a ride.

The men agreed, but Martinez pulled a gun on them. Officers say one of the men asked if he could at least take his phone with him.

When Martinez went to grab it they tackled him, and held him until police arrived.