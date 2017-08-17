How cooperative games teach kids team work and compassion

The longest-running gaming convention in the world is coming to Indianapolis this week, and it’s the perfect place to introduce new kids games, especially when they’re award-winning!

Pareen Shah, Director of Marketing and Sales at Peaceable Kingdom, shows us what are called “cooperative games for kids.” In cooperative games, the players work together to defeat the game rather than each other. Kids learn to work together as a team in respectful and compassionate ways.

On today’s Indy Style, Pareen reviews:

Mole Rats in Space

Mole Rats in Space is the newest cooperative game by Peaceable Kingdom, where the goal is to help a team of Mole Rats escape from a band of snakes that have infiltrated their space station. Players work together to help the Mole Rats gather their equipment and make it to their escape pod before time runs out! Climb the ladders, slip down airshafts, but don’t get bitten by the snakes! For 2-4 Players. Ages 7+. $19.99

Sunny and Stormy Day (Book & Game)

The Sunny and Stormy Day builds children’s social-emotional self-esteem and encourages families to share from the heart. It includes a delightful full-color picture book, a cooperative matching game, and a sweet little pouch with sharing tokens from which your family can build a daily habit of sharing the “sunny” and “stormy” moments of your day. Ages 2+, MSRP $17.99. 2-4 players.

Monkey Around

Get ready to get up and move! Monkey Around contains 40 cards that prompt players to do movements together – from hugs to high fives, to simple skills like balancing, hopping, and marching. Included in the game is a bean bag banana that adds to the fun and learning. Ages 2+.

Bunny Bedtime

It’s time for bed, Bunny! Players roll a chunky die and move Bunny on the game path. Along the way, players help Bunny make choices about her bedtime routine. Which bath toy will she play with? Which pajamas will she wear? A wonderful first board game for kids that’s not just for bedtime. Ages 2+

Where’s Bear?

Where’s Bear? Combines two favorite activities- stacking blocks and finding hidden objects- into a game! Parents and kids take turns hiding and finding Bear under the sturdy nesting boxes. Each box illustrated the rooms in Bear’s house and includes a matching game. With 5 quick games in total, young players will have lots to explore and play with Where’s Bear? Ages 2+.

