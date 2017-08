He was found physically and emotionally abused, but thanks to a Juvenile Detention Center, he’s getting a new “leash” on life.

Kelsey Burton, Paws and Think, and Patty Spitler, Pet Pals TV, tell us about sweet Darby and how you can learn more about how to adopt him.

For more info on Paws and Think, go to www.pawsandthink.org.

To learn even more, visit www.petpalstv.com.