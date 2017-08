INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has died as a result of a Thursday morning house fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the man was found deceased inside the house.

The deadly fire occurred in the 1800 block of New Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

The fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.