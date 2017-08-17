Odor evacuates Indiana School for the Blind; 3 sent to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been sent to the hospital after reports of an unknown odor evacuated a building at the Indiana School for the Blind.

Thursday around 3:15 p.m. crews from Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a building on the campus of the Indiana School for the Blind, located in the 7700 block of North College Avenue, on reports of a strong odor.

According to responders at the scene, 24 students and 24 faculty members were inside the building in question.

The building was evacuated, and two adults were treated at the scene, while another three adults were taken to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment. No children were treated.

According to the school’s director, the leak causing the odor was release of water from the school’s HVAC system. The director said the compressor on the system is only one month old.

School is scheduled to go forward Friday as planned.