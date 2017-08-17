Rescue organization provides medical services to pets at local shelters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Are you ready for some four legged fun?

Susan Hobbs from Awesome Pawsibilities stopped by WISH-TV’s studios to talk about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Joining Susan Thursday was Amanda Ryan from Helping Paws.

Helping Paws is a rescue organization that provides medical services to pets at local shelters.

In addition to discussing the organization and how it got started, they also mentioned how you can adopt pets like Gemma, who made an appearance on WISH-TV.

