Second person arrested in connection to Brownsburg double shooting

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A second person has been arrested in connection to the Brownsburg double shooting.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, Julio Cesar Bonilla has been arrested.

On Tuesday evening, two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a warehouse, Brownsburg Fire Department said.

About 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the HomeGoods Distribution Center, 850 E. Northfield Drive, said Ryan Miller with Brownsburg Fire.

Police says they believe Bonilla is the person who drove the getaway vehicle following the shooting.

Cristhian Garcia Garcia, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday following a traffic stop at Michigan Road and Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

The two victims were later identified as 22-year-old Alicia Canizales and 25-year-old Jesus Huesca. It is believed that Garcia knew both victims. Canizales is said to be alert and breathing, while Huesca later died of his injuries.

Bonilla faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.