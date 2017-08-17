SWAT, negotiators called out to city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT and negotiators are responding to a person barricaded inside a building on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, IMPD said via Twitter, with negotiators and SWAT sent to the scene of a person barricaded inside a building:

IMPDNOW: IMPD SWAT and negotiators on-scene of barricaded subject in 4500 blk Pleasant Run Pkwy. PIO responding. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 17, 2017

According to Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD, police are seeking the person barricaded inside on a warrant out of Johnson County. Police believe the person is armed.

