INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Target will partner with Barnes & Noble College booksellers to offer its merchandise through college bookstores across the country.

The move will bring Target’s products to millions of additional students. Target is in for a tough fight against Amazon for college shoppers, especially at bookstores.

Amazon’s Prime memberships are offered to college students at half price.

