Teen accused of crashing into home, killing 2 children inside, to be charged as adult

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old who police say crashed her car into a home, killing two children and injuring a mother, will be charged as an adult.

The case of Alia Sierra, 17, has been waived to adult court, the Clinton County prosecutor told 24-Hour News 8 on Thursday.

The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office said charges against Sierra would be announced on Friday.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Sierra was traveling westbound on County Road 300 North around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 when she lost control of her car, going through a ditch and a grass field, and hitting the home of the Fullerton family, killing 17-year-old Haleigh and her 8-year-old sister Callie, and injuring their mother, Bridget Fullerton.

Sierra is expected to appear in court on Friday.

