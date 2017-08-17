What’s on Indy Stages this week

Tom’s in! And that means we’re getting a glimpse of the performances coming to Indy. Here are his picks for the week:
IndyFringe Theatre Festival
Mass Avenue
Aug. 17-27
“Drowsy Chaperone”
Footlite Musicals
Aug. 18 – 27
“West Side Story”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Aug. 17 – Oct. 1
Rumors: The Fleetwood Mac Experience
Symphony on the Prairie
Aug. 18 & 19
“Who’s Bad: The Music of Michael Jackson”
Symphony on the Prairie
Aug. 25 & 26
Silverado Chevrolet Free Stage
Indiana State Fair
Through Aug. 20
