Woman finds needle in fast-food hamburger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald’s after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.

News outlets report the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department investigated the restaurant Monday.

The woman’s stepdaughter, Erin Spellman, posted a Facebook photo of the needle tip and a warning about the restaurant. Spellman says her 5-year-old son and his grandparents were eating at the McDonald’s when her stepmother bit into the needle tip. She says they had to visit the hospital to get a hepatitis B vaccination and antibiotics.

Health department spokesman Kevin Hall says a health inspector visited the restaurant, surveyed hamburger ingredients and found no evidence of burger contamination.

The restaurant’s owner, Denise Long, says the restaurant takes the allegation seriously and is working to verify facts. The McDonald’s remains open.