1 seriously injured in Boone Co. hit-and-run

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a Lebanon hit-and-run.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Perry Worth Road, just before 6:30 Friday morning, after being notified of an unconscious person in a ditch.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, 39-year-old Kristy Reisinger was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe Reisinger was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-8836.