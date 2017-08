INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have found a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Fire Department, tweeted that IFD and IMPD were searching for Juelz Moore Friday night near 42nd Street and Post Road:

IFD Urban Search & Rescue assisting @IMPD w/ search for 9 y/o Juelz Moore last seen at 8 pm 42nd/Post Blue Shirt Tan Pants 4'5" Black Hair pic.twitter.com/hsIX3FEBSl — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 19, 2017

Around 10:50 p.m., IFD tweeted to let people know Moore was safe and to thank residents for their assistance:

Juelz Moore has been located safe & sound. Thanks Indy for watching out & calling 911 #OurCommunityWorks @IFD_NEWS @IMPDnews @IndyFireBuffs — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 19, 2017

If you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.