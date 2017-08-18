An Escape Room-type game you can play in your own home: Gen Con 50

75,000 people! That’s how many “gamers” are descending upon Indianapolis this weekend and the longest-running gaming convention in the world. Gen Con is here, and more than 500 companies are exhibiting, including Thames & Kosmos, a leading manufacturer of science toys, magic kits and board games that promote STEM learning for children of all ages and Upper Deck, the industry leader in sports and entertainment trading cards, collectibles, games and memorabilia.

Here’s more, with Andrew Quartin, CEO, Thames & Kosmos, and Jason Brenner, Senior Manager of Digital Games, Upper Deck:

Gen Con 50

Through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center

EXIT: The Game

The hit Escape-Room concept for home use. You must solve a series of riddles and puzzles to escape from a room. Each correct solution brings you to another riddle. How fast can you escape the room?

Fun and fast-paced award-winning party game for up to 6 players.

Winner of the Kenner Spiel Des Jahres award (which is like the OSCAR of the Board Game community)

Ages 12+

MSRP $14.95 each

Titles: Pharaoh’s Tomb; Secret Lab; Abandoned Cabin. Three more coming in October

Harry Hopper

.. Hop… Hurray! Two teams of grasshoppers are both trying to knock over all of their blades of grass. Take turns making your grasshoppers hop toward the blades of grass. It takes a lot of skill to aim and launch them accurately! The team that knocks over all of their blades of grass first wins!

Harry Hopper is a fun, active game that helps kids practice their gross motor skills, hand-eye coordination skills, and manual dexterity.

For 2-4 players

Ages 6+

MSRP $24.95

One of four new children’s games from KOSMOS line

About Legendary DXP:

Legendary DXP is a fantasy deck building game that brings the same great style of play that fans have enjoyed for years in a format that allows users to play wherever, whenever, and with whoever they want. The game is set in the fantastical world of Alamyth, where players recruit legendary heroes and fight terrifying forces of evil. Players journey through the Firelands and other mythical worlds to fight the likes of Leprechaun Henchmen and dangerous evil villains. While players fight to the end collecting victory points for the win, the Mastermind ‘Terriskai: Terror of The Skies’ is scheming to complete his evil plan to defeat the entire group of players for the ultimate victory.

The Legendary DXP digital game allows users to customize their gaming experience like never before. Players will now be able to select any one of five completely different match types: Solo play (play vs A.I.), VS Friends (play against your friends), Quick Match (randomly puts players together), Custom Match (allows users to configure matches) and The Gauntlet (allows for ongoing 5 player tournaments). In addition to having a chance to win exclusive in-game rewards through tournaments and weekly leagues in The Gauntlet, Legendary DXP will also offer players a wide variety of cosmetic enhancements via microtransactions.

This is the company’s first venture into digital gaming, building off of a successful collection of tabletop and deck building card games.

