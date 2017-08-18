Arrest made following online threat against Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators have arrested one person after threats were made online against Warren Central High School.

MSD of Warren Township made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The threat was circulating on social media Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were able to track the suspect’s IP address. IMPD said that the department felt confident that no public safety concern existed.

Warren Township Police, IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office are working together to determine charges.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.