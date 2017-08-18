Feds charge 10 with drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten people face federal drug charges following what U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler calls “the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization.”

The following 10 people were indicted by a grand jury in Indianapolis and face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to a press release Friday from the Department of Justice:

Brayan Quinonez, 23, of Indianapolis

Nansi Juarez Robles, 42, of Indianapolis

Lauro Parra, 41, of Indianapolis

Dwayne Dodd, 40, of Indianapolis

Ryan Baird, 33, of Indianapolis

Charles Craft, 47, of Indianapoilis

Donald Bell, 38, of Indianapolis

Cory Bailey, 40, of Indianapolis

Curt Glass, 35, of Fort Wayne

Michael Smith, 43, of Indianapolis

Authorities allege Quinonez was the source for the supply of drugs coming into the city, redistributing drugs from the home he shared with Robles in the 3100 block of Ellen Drive for Parra and others to sell. It’s alleged that Baird assisted Parra, and that the two in turn distributed drugs to Craft, Dodd, Bailey and Bell. Authorities allege Bell then supplied individuals such as Glass and Smith.

Law enforcement confiscated over 66 pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of cocaine, heroine, fentanyl and marijuana, along with $50,000 in cash and 17 firearms.

Minkler spoke about the case as it relates to the trafficking of drugs in Indianapolis:

This illegal activity will not be tolerated and those who deal drugs in Marion County will soon realize my commitment to help stop the flow of narcotics here. I want the Southern District of Indiana to be the most inhospitable place in the country to sell drugs.”

If convicted, all 10 defendants face up to life in prison.