IFD responds to large west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a large fire on the city’s west side Thursday evening.

According to IFD, they received a call about a fire in the 2200 block of West Washington Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The first crew arrived on scene just minutes later and witnessed a fully involved structure with heavy fire showing.

After a little more than an hour on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control just after 11 p.m.

There were no injuries due to the fire.

Damage has been estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.