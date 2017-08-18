Improvised Late Night Talk Show to be featured at Indy Fringe

Could YOU name the celebrity? Today on Indy Style, Mark Cashwell, “Tonight, Tonight: An Improvised Late-Night Talk Show,” plays a fun game of “Impress Me,” a Jimmy Fallon-esque game, you could say!

It’s all just a snip-it of Mark’s upcoming Improvised Late Night Talk Show performance at the Phoenix Theatre. Take a look:

About:

If you’ve ever wanted to join the audience for Letterman, Leno, or Carson but just haven’t been able to swing it, you’ll have your chance in mid-August to participate in an improvised late night talk show. Tonight, Tonight: An Improvised Late Night Talk Show has invited local Indiana celebrities to join our host on stage for a live improvised interview!

Like an improvised show, all the questions will be made up on the spot and the host will have no idea who will show up until show time! Like a talk show, celebrities and audience members will sit with the host and answer a series of engaging questions, and may participate in various improvised games and bits inspired by late night talk shows. Who will be the guest for each show? It’s still a surprise, and will it be someone ridiculously famous or someone from the audience? Only those who attend will find out!

The host and creative genius behind the format, Mark Cashwell, is a trained improviser who is known for his sarcastic wit and impressions. He is on cast at CSz Indianapolis and has performed at many other venues around town. Tonight, Tonight promises the same sarcastic charm that Cashwell brings to every performance.

Performances at the Phoenix Theatre:

Friday Aug 18th, 10:30PM

Sunday Aug 20th, 6:00PM

Tuesday Aug 22nd, 7:30PM

Thursday Aug 24th, 9:00PM

Saturday Aug 26th, 6:00PM

Sunday Aug 27th, 6:00PM

IndyFringe Festival 2017 promises to be more outrageous and memorable than ever, now in its 13th season. With 74 acts doing 400 shows, buskers in the street and music in the air, #IndyFringe17 will once again be the premier arts and entertainment event in Indianapolis. Hoosier artists make up 50 percent of the festival, joining performers from as far away as Canada and more than a dozen U.S. cities such as L.A., Boston, New York City and Atlanta. Fringe offers personal stories from African-American and LGBT artists, as well as music, choir, dance, magic, cabaret, variety, standup, political, improv, comedy, drama, physical and multimedia, a psychic and even a séance. It’s experimental, refined, amateur and professional… all of it unjuried, which means anyone with an act is welcome to participate. The intent is to foster diversity and most importantly, inclusion and accessibility.

IndyFringe 2017 Aug. 17-27, with a preview night at The Athenaeum Wed. Aug. 16

Tickets: $15 adult/$12 student-senior/$10 children under 12

Buy at www.indyfringe.org