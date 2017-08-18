IPS: 6 arrested after off-campus fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people have been arrested Friday after a fight broke out among teens who included Northwest High School students, Indianapolis Public Schools said.

A statement from the school district said, “There will be an increased law enforcement presence at tonight’s home football game, throughout the area over the weekend and at the school when classes resume on Monday.”

The fight occurred off-campus and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department immediately responded, the statement said.

Information about the people arrested was not immediately available.