IPS schools plan solar eclipse events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Monday’s solar eclipse has many people excited and also scrambling to find glasses to view the event.

Included in those who are looking forward to the first total solar eclipse are Indianapolis Public School students.

IPS has announced two schools specifically have events in place to view Monday’s eclipse.

Students at Center for Inquiry School 2, after taking part in interactive sessions on the Friday before the eclipse, will watch the cosmic event from a downtown location with certified protective eyewear. Additionally, Longfellow STEM Middle School students will view the eclipse with certified protective glasses.

IPS says that parents of students who wish to view the eclipse outside must sign a provided waiver. The school system also states they understand some families will look to use the eclipse as a potential educational enrichment opportunity. Knowing this, IPS is offering Monday as an excused absence with the proper documentation.