Local film festival gives Hoosiers look at Indian culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Experience, on screen, the culture of India right here in Indianapolis.

Happening this weekend is the first ever The Cultural Journey: India Film Festival at the Indiana Historical Society building in downtown Indianapolis. If you’ve ever wanted to see Bollywood films here’s your chance.

Over the four-day event, a collection of seven films from India will be hosted by Heartland Film. The event will also include special events, music, food, traditional attire and a special tour of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Neelu Sondhi, the chairperson for the event, says the goal is to bring a different culture and movies for Hoosiers to experience.

”I want them to see that even though we look different or dress different, we are not different,” says Sondhi. “We all love we all laugh, we all have the same needs, wants and at the end of the day, I want to spark the conversation someone from Indiana sees a movie then maybe they can start a conversation that looks a little different. It’s all about sparking conversations.”

Thursday was opening night but today the event starts again at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. This is the first year for Cultural Journey and organizers say they will feature another country next year.

