Man sentenced to 24 years for fatally shooting ex-wife at child care facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for fatally shooting his ex-wife multiple times, according to online court records.

Christopher Justice was accused of shooting Shirley Justice on the morning of Feb. 18, 2014, outside of a KinderCare child care facility, 6750 Eagle View Drive, near the West 38th Street and Interstate 465 interchange. He was accused of murder. He was found guilty July 31.

According to initial police reports, the woman had just dropped off two children. The director of the child care facility drove in and saw the woman down in the parking lot and called police.

Christopher Justice, who was 33 when the crime occurred, was sentenced on Thursday.